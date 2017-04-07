PAW Patrol pups meet their fans in Milton Keynes

PAW Patrol pups Chase and Marshall came to intu Milton Keynes earlier this week. on a special Easter intu road trip and hundreds of excited little faces where ready and waiting to greet them on arrival.

Both pups where available throughout the day to meet their biggest fans and each session finished with a master class in the Pup Pup Boogie!

Marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes, Kirsty McGiff said, “It was great to see so many people come along to the event to meet Chase and Marshall. It was a really fantastic day enjoyed by many families and we have more going on throughout Easter that we know our little shoppers will love.”

The Nick Jr. All Stars have taken over the Easter holidays at intu Milton Keynes and intu will be hosting free entertainment in the Kids Club area (outside Debenhams) with the help of Nick Jr. All-Stars Shimmer and Shine, The Half Shell Heroes, Blaze and of course the PAW Patrol pups.