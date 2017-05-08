Pedal power raises thousands for life-saving medical charity

Hundreds of cyclists got on their bikes to pedal for miles over two counties to raise vital funds for air medics.

The Broughton Cycling Group (BCG) held their official MK50 charity sportive to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, held in perfect weather, on Sunday, May 7.

This was the official sportive for the city’s 50th celebrations and the event started and finished at the Brooklands Farm Primary School Countess Way campus, the HQ of the cycling group.

A total of 272 riders took part in the event in which they could choose to ride either a 50-mile or 75-mile route around Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

The event also incorporated a family fun day for the whole community at the school supported by funding from MK Community Foundation, with bouncy castles, a climbing wall, indoor safari, circus skills training and food and drink to enjoy.

Hundreds of people turned out to cheer in the riders and take part in the event, which raised a total of more than £4,800 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

More than 200 people signed up to take part before the event, with the rest just turning up on the day. Riders set off at 8.30am to take on the 75 miles, and 9am for the 50-mile route.

Broughton Cycling Group was founded in 2013 by a group of neighbours who wanted the opportunity to get to know each other, build community spirit and get fit. Visit http://www.broughtoncyclinggroup.org

