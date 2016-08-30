‘Peg leg’ cat who survived being dipped in acid is up for national prize

A cat burned to the bone after being dipped in ACID as a kitten is set to win a national award.

Tabby and white Peggy was rescued by Milton Keynes RSPCA when she was a tiny kitten.

She was one of a litter found a damp garage in the city. Half of her right front leg had been dipped in acid, burning the flesh right down to the bone.

Her chances of survival were slim but an RSPCA fostering volunteer took her into her home and nursed her slowly back to health.

Peggy was the star of an RSPCA open day, and new owner Emmeline Downie fell in love with her at first sight.

“We took her home that day and she has been the finest companion ever since. She is funny, cheeky and so incredibly loving which is truly amazing considering her horrible start in life,” said Emmeline.

“She loves to play in the garden, chasing bees and flies and she sometimes helps in the kitchen by eating up “leftovers” when no one is looking. Peggy’s favourite thing to do is join the family on the sofa when we have a TV dinner and snuggle down on a warm lap. All though she was destined to be a “peg-leg”, she is so much more.”

Peggy is one of 20 finalists in the ROYAL CANIN® Rescue Cat of the Year awards, in which the owners of rescue cats can win prizes for their cat – and the rescue centre they came from.

The vote is now over to the public, who can vote via www.royalcanin.co.uk/rescuecat.

If Peggy wins there’s a selection of goodies for her, while RSPCA Milton Keynes will receive a month’s worth of food for 50 cats.

Voting is open from now until September 30 2016.