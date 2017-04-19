Pensioner power could flatten giant warehouse plans in Milton Keynes

Plans to overshadow dozens of OAP bungalows with a massive warehouse have prompted a pensioner power protest.

Blakelands residents are furious about an application to double the height of the former John Lewis warehouse just metres away from their homes.

The current building is nine metres high but the applicants are seeking to demolish this and rebuild it to a height of 18 metres – 59 feet.

“It will tower above our little bungalows and cut out our sunlight,” said one OAP who lives in nearby Bessemer Court.

The residents, who have organised a petition urging the council to refuse the application, say they have lived in the semi shadow of the former John Lewis warehouse for years.

But the proposed new building will be even closer to the residential area and could plunge them in semi darkness, they say.

“The site overlooks the lovely Tongwell Lake. It would be a wonderful place for a hotel but not a horrid massive warehouse,” said one.

Lib Dem councillors are opposing the application, which has been submitted by a Mr A McGuigan.

City Lib Dem leader Douglas McCall said: “ There is concern regarding the sheer scale of the proposed installation and also the increase in vehicle movements.

He said opposition was on the grounds of loss of sunlight, noise and traffic.

Mr McCall has asked development control councillors to visit the site to see the likely impact for themselves.

The proposed new warehouse will be just 29 metres away from pensioners’ back gardens, says Councillor Douglas McCall.

140 residents have currently signed the petition asking MK councillors to refuse the planning application at the committee meeting in May.