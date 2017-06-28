Pensioners party sixties style for Milton Keynes’ big birthday

Tenants from the council’s sheltered housing schemes stepped back in time on Friday to celebrate MK’s 50th birthday.

Twenty-two schemes took part in the ‘party like it’s 1967’ themed events, which included fancy dress, 60s music, street parties, barbeques, afternoon tea, entertainers, and quizzes.

A talented tenant even hand made a VW camper van photo booth for partygoers to pose in.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, councillor David Hopkins, was guest of honour visiting four schemes; Putman House, Flintergill Court , Hungerford House and Hinton Lodge. He said: “It was great to be part of such a fantastic afternoon. Tenants from across all the schemes, some of whom have lived in Milton Keynes for many of our 50 years, really pulled out the stops to get involved and create a fun afternoon for everyone.”