Perrys Milton Keynes celebrates a rev-tastic half century!

Perrys Milton Keynes, one of the town’s original car dealerships, is celebrating 50 years of business success in the area.

It initially opened its doors as a Ford dealership in 1967 on Bilton Road, Bletchley, as a branch of Perrys’ main Aylesbury dealership.

Five decades on, the dealership today specialises in selling new Peugeot and Citroen cars and vans, as well as offering a wide selection of used vehicles.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ken Savage, chairman of Perrys Motor Sales and long-term Milton Keynes resident said: “Some Milton Keynes residents may recall some poignant moments for the business – for example, back in December 1972, a fire totally gutted our workshops which resulted in them having to be rebuilt entirely.

“Others might recall when TV star Jan Leeming opened the used car showroom in December 1997. Perrys also created a bit of a stir in the press when we created an ‘alien invasion’ story following a sighting of UFOs above Milton Keynes when our new used car site opened in 1996...it was really a great photo opportunity thanks to new flood lights on the forecourt!”

More than 70 employees work at Perrys Milton Keynes today, and the dealership remains an important part of the community. Furthermore, it has a number of long-serving staff including Kaye Calvey, Personal Assistant to the General Manager Peter Jones, who has been with the company since 1982.

Mr Savage added: “Over the years we’ve grown steadily thanks to our strong customer centric ethos and the expertise that our staff are committed to delivering to ensure that we always go that extra mile.

“It’s amazing to look back at all that’s been achieved by those at the dealership in the last half century, and I would like to thank our fantastic customers and staff who we’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. We really appreciate their support and wouldn’t be here without them! Here’s to a great next 50 years!”