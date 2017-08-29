Perrys Milton Keynes honours long-standing customer

Perrys Milton Keynes has celebrated a vintage relationship with local car owner, Jackie Garner.

Jackie spotted last month’s Milton Keynes Citizen article about the dealership celebrating 50 years in Milton Keynes, and was inspired to contact the team at Perrys to share her enduring connection with the branch - Jackie bought her first car from the dealership 35 years ago and has purchased five Peugeot models from the team since then.

Jackie, from Two Mile Ash, said: “My long association with Perrys began in August 1982, when I became the proud owner of a beautiful Ford Cortina 1600L. In 2004, when I returned to Milton Keynes after some time away, I rekindled my association with Perrys when I purchased my first Peugeot.

“Although this history speaks for itself, I can say that I have been delighted with the professional and helpful service I have received from everyone involved with my ‘Perrys experience.’”

Recalling that the 1982 Ford Cortina had played a starring role at a friend’s wedding, Jackie dug out a photograph of the car and contacted the team at Perrys Milton Keynes, who were delighted to hear from such a long-standing customer.

After being contacted by Jackie, the Perrys team arranged for her loyal custom to be rewarded with a special commemorative Dartington Crystal vase and a bouquet of flowers presented by Denise Millard, company director at Perrys Motor Sales.

Denise commented: “It’s been fantastic to hear from Jackie and learn all about her long-standing relationship with Perrys. It’s testament to our wonderful staff that she has returned time and time again to the dealership.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Jackie personally and give her a small thank you token for her custom over the years – we all had a tear in our eye!”

Next month Jackie will once again be the owner of a brand new Perrys car, as she picks up her latest set of wheels, a beautiful Peugeot 208 Allure Premium.

Perrys Motor Sales is an official franchise dealer for 15 well-known vehicle brands with over 40 locations nationwide, including Perrys Milton Keynes.