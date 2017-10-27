Person hit by train at Bletchley

A person has been hit by a train at Bletchley.
Emergency services are at the scene, and while the line remains closed, trains are unable to run between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.
More follows...
A person has been hit by a train at Bletchley.
Emergency services are at the scene, and while the line remains closed, trains are unable to run between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.
More follows...
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.