Peter Andre is ready to lead the Milton Keynes birthday celebrations

Peter Andre has announced he will be coming to Milton Keynes to help celebrate the city’s 50th birthday this October.

He will be bringing his full live show to Milton Keynes Arena at Planet Ice on Saturday, October 21 and will be performing his best known hits including Mysterious Girl, along with his favourite swing classics, supported by a live band.

The event is being billed as the MK’s biggest ever birthday party, with a crowd of 3,000 partying throughout the evening, hosted by TV’s Pat Sharp.

The newly refurbished ice rink is an ideal concert venue and the team will be covering the ice with a solid floor and setting up a mind-blowing stage and light show for the event.

Tickets will be priced from £35 plus booking fee, and special VIP packages are also available.

They will be released exclusively to local residents through Planet Ice’s box office before going on sale nationally through Ticketmaster.

To register for the pre-sale and for more details visit www.rbevents.co.uk

