Pharmacists’ bank holiday opening times

NHS bosses are encouraging people to think ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Pharmacists can offer advice on common illnesses and the best medicines to treat them, while also saving you time in the waiting room.

Di Pegg, head of primary care for NHS England in Milton Keynes, said:“Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think. Pharmacists are highly trained health professionals, who can offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“Remember to order any medication you need in plenty of time so that you have a good supply during the bank holidays.”

Opening times on Bank Holiday Monday:

Boots Pharmacy, Beacon Retail Park, Bletchley, 9am-6pm;

Queensway Pharmacy, Queensway, Bletchley, 10am-8pm;

Tesco Pharmacy, Watling Street, Bletchley, 9am-6pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Winchester Circle, Kingston, 9am-6pm;

Tesco Pharmacy, Winchester Circle, Kingston, 9am-6pm;

Asda Pharmacy, Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes, 8am-8pm

Boots Pharmacy, Secklow Gate, West Milton Keynes, 8.30am-6pm;

Sainsbury’s Pharmacy, Witan Gate, Milton Keynes, 9am-7pm;

Superdrug Pharmacy, Midsummer Arcade, Milton Keynes, 9am-5.30pm.