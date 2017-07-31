Picnic for teds and bikers sees people of all ages having fun

A teddy bears picnic was hosted by Buckinghamshire Freemasons for people of all ages as part of their 300th birthday celebrations.

With face painting, donkey derby, archery, bouncy castle and many other fun activities, there was something to keep everyone occupied at the free event held at Drayton Parslow Sports and Social Club on Sunday, July 16.

Teddy Bears picnic - name the teddy winner

An excellent barbecue, manned by Mark Duncan and Tracey Gausden, kept up a steady trade in sausages, burgers and vegetable skewers, and with an ice cream van on site, there was plenty to enjoy.

Members of the Buckinghamshire Motorcycle Lodge and the South East Widow’s Sons Bikers’ Association, from as far away as Southampton, arrived in convoy to join in the fun and took up station with members of the newly formed Buckinghamshire Classic Car Lodge. Among other visitors were the Mayor of Milton Keynes, David Hopkins, and the Lady Mayoress, Gordon Robertson, the Head of Freemasonry in Buckinghamshire along with his wife Fran and family.

Organiser Mel Shah, Buckinghamshire co-ordinator of the Masonic charity Teddies for Loving Care (TLC), said: “This event is just one of many being held throughout the country to commemorate not only this important year in the history of Freemasonry, but also to highlight the fantastic work done by TLC.”

Since 2001, TLC has distributed more than a million teddies to children’s A&E departments. Visit http://www.buckspgl.org

