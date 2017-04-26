PICTURE SPECIAL: Buckingham school hosts football fun day with MK Dons players

Four Milton Keynes Dons players visited the Royal Latin School in Buckingham as part of a football roadshow event last week.

Ben Tilney, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Oran Jackson and Connor Furlong attended the event in advance of the club’s Buckingham Big Day - where residents in the Buckingham postcode area where able to take advantage of discounted tickets to the Dons match with Sheffield United.

MK Dons roadshow at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham

Dons marketing executive Oliver Stephenson said: “We had more than fifty children at the event and they took part in shooting, passing and other skills drills before playing some five-a-side games.

“We were very pleased to continue our partnership with Buckingham.”

