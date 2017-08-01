PICTURE SPECIAL: Hundreds turn out for first family fun run at Gulliver’s in Milton Keynes

Gulliver’s in Milton Keynes was awash with colour and laughter as hundreds of people took part in the first family fun run last week.

There were giant bubbles, fancy dress, stalls and even the sun came out to shine on the event.

People from all around the region descended on the park for a day of exercise, fun and charity fund-raising.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the incredible turnout for the Family Fun Run. The day couldn’t have gone any better, we had lots of people taking part, many of them in fancy dress, and the weather was wonderful.

“Every single person who took part should give themselves a big pat on the back for doing their bit for local charities. It was the first time we have done the fun run but I think we may have to do it every year now thanks to such a wonderful response.”

Two of the biggest hits on the day were the Medical Detection Dogs who were both taking part in the run with their trainers.

Black Labrador ‘Peanut’ is a bio detection dog who is just beginning a, potentially life-changing, Parkinson’s detection study and golden Labrador ‘Maple’ is currently in training to be a medical alert assistance dog.

With a sell-out event, Gulliver’s is donating a ticket for every runner to a local charity - that’s £20,000 worth of tickets.

Gully Mouse and Leonard Lion also completed the run with fans and later posed for pictures and handed out prizes for the best fancy dress.