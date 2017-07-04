PICTURES: Thousands join the big summer party at intu Milton Keynes

A helter skelter, disco dome, a pirate ship, face painters, stilt walkers, basketball juggler, live music and much more helped to create a sensational weekend of fun at the intu Milton Keynes Summer Party.

The free event saw thousands play hook-a-duck and win prizes, enjoy free popcorn and candy floss, while parents and adults enjoyed themselves with a fresh Cuba Libra cocktail from Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar in sunny Oak Court.

Many soaked up the sun by lounging in deckchairs watching young up-and-coming muisical talent as well as more established artistes such as Jamie Stimpson.

Others treated themselves to free makeovers from brands such as Urban Decay and Debenhams gave a stunning fashion show of the latest trends in their store now.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. The weather was on our side and the atmosphere inside and outside was electric, everywhere you looked there was entertainment, something magical and people smiling.

“This is why we put on our free annual summer party, which will be back again next year.”