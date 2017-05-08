Pioneering Milton Keynes charity welcomes dignitaries to head office event

A charity dedicated to raising funds for, and awareness of, brain tumours invited special guests to its headquarters in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes on Friday to hear that a step-change in research investment is urgently needed to fight the disease.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research welcomed local dignitaries, including parliamentary candidate for Buckingham, John Bercow, who is also a patron of the charity, the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes Councillors Steve Coventry and Liane Lacey, High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Peter Kara, and Deputy Lieutenant and Vice Lord Lieutenant Alexander Boswell, as well as parliamentary candidate for Milton Keynes, Iain Stewart.

During the event, guests heard from Hugh Adams, Head of External Affairs, talking about how the charity is celebrating enormous financial growth since its inception in 2009. This has enabled it to establish and grant over £5 million to its four Centres of Excellence, all working towards finding more effective treatments and ultimately a cure for this neglected form of cancer.

John Bercow said: “I have been proud to use my voice in Parliament on numerous occasions to press the case for increased investment in research into brain tumours. Today, as a patron of Brain Tumour Research, I can see the progress that has been made through the tireless efforts of supporters, volunteers, researchers and the charity team.

“There are now millions of pounds going into this neglected field of research every year, with four Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence already established, and I look to the future with hope and determination. Together we will find a cure.”

Hugh Adams commented: “For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer. It is inconceivable that we should allow this situation to continue unchallenged, abandoning the 60,000 people living with this disease in the UK. While we applaud the wonderful advances for many other diseases, through the fantastic research breakthroughs of recent years, it is now time for brain tumour patients and their families to see results.”

He added: “Better outcomes are the result of painstaking research in the lab and the clinic. We need a significant boost from both the general public and organisations to dedicated research investment, in order to increase the number of researchers in this area, to achieve improved survival for brain tumour patients.”