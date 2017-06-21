PJ Masks television stars to visit Woburn Safari Park near Milton Keynes this week

Stars from the animated children’s TV series PJ Masks will be visiting Woburn Safari Park this Sunday (June 25).

Superheroes Owlette and Catboy will be meeting their fans throughout the day (11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm 2.30pm and 3.30pm) on the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark in the Foot Safari.

Elsewhere, the park will offer a selection of keeper talks and demonstrations over in the award-winning Animal Encounters walk-through area.

The Australian Walkabout, Land of the Lemurs, Elephant Meadow, The Dissscovery Zone, and brand new Farmyard Friends will all take attentions, and monkey business is guaranteed!

Visitors can see Owlette and Catboy at no extra cost to standard park admission. The special event ticket, available to purchase online, will give access to a priority queue to meet the characters. Standard admission ticket holders will also have the opportunity to see Owlette and Catboy by joining a secondary queue on a first come, first served basis.

Children under the age of three visit for free.

To book your tickets, visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk/events/see-owlette-and-catboy-25th-june