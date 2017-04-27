Plans for builders’ merchants trade park in Milton Keynes

Land at Rooksley is set to become a hub for local builders with plans to build a specialist trade counter development.

Deltic Trade Park will consist of seven builders’ merchant-type units occupying a total 50,000 sq ft.

Planning permission is being sought by developer Tarncourt Ambit Properties Ltd for the site, which is owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP).

MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald said: “By working with Tarncourt Ambit on this important site, we will be bringing new jobs and other commercial opportunities to Milton Keynes.”

Ambit director Chris Reynolds said: “We hope that construction will start in the summer and that the first occupants will be working at Deltic Trade Park from spring 2018.”