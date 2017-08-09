Plans for Milton Keynes hotel on coach park site move a step forward

Plans to build a new four-star hotel which would also create hundreds of new jobs have moved a step closer this week.

Hotel La Tour wants to open a new branch on the current coach park near John Lewis in the centre:mk.

The coach park in Central Milton Keynes, next to John Lewis and Milton Keynes Theatre

On Tuesday evening, Milton Keynes Council agreed in principal for landowners Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) to dispose of the land to build the hotel, subject to planning permission.

MKDP had not been marketing the site, but were approached directly by Hotel La Tour as it was their preferred location.

If approved by councillors, the hotel scheme would include a minimum of 250 bedrooms over 15 floors, and boast conference facilities for 400 delegates, as well as a spa, gym facilities with a pool, and a roof top bar and restaurant.

And if completed, the venture would also create up to 200 new jobs.

The site is currently used to park coaches whilst they are waiting to collect passengers from the shopping centre and Milton Keynes Theatre, and would be located next to the proposed multi-storey car park.

If the scheme does proceed, then a new coach park would have to be found.

No discussions have been undertaken to date with coach operators, as there is still no certainty on any decision.

But Hotel La Tour has said it is excited by the proposals, which is hoped could address what the council describes as a “shortfall of bed space in Central Milton Keynes.”

Jane Riley, operations director for Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes, said: “We’re delighted to have shared our plans during our public consultation, and received much support from the public and their representatives.

“We believe in working closely with the community of Milton Keynes from our initial planning stages, all the way through to completion and beyond.

“We hope to enhance an already popular area by providing luxury accommodation which will generate further footfall during the evening, and later into the night.”

The decision for MKDP, which is owned by MK Council and manages its sites, was taken by Councillor Rob Middleton, the cabinet member for resources and innovation.

Cllr Middleton, who also sits on the board of MKDP, told the Citizen: “I didn’t make a decision on the basis of planning needs - that will be decided by the planning committee who will decide whether it is the best proposal and good enough for Milton Keynes.

“The decision I took was based on economic development. It will be a multi-million pound investment in the city centre.”