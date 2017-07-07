Plans revealed for new £70million private hospital in Milton Keynes

Plans have been announced for a new £70million private hospital in Milton Keynes to open in early 2020.

The state-of-the-art hospital will be located in Kents Hill - a five minute drive from the Milton Keynes University NHS Foundation Trust.

The Milton Keynes site will incorporate the most modern healthcare technology with a formal planning application to be submitted in autumn 2017.

Current plans for Spire Milton Keynes Hospital are for a contemporary and leading edge facility, housing the latest in medical technology and equipped for the most complex surgical procedures, and including:

> 54 patient beds;

> large outpatient area with 24 consulting rooms;

> three laminar flow/laparoscopic theatres and a hybrid theatre/catheter lab;

> dedicated endoscopy suite;

> five bed Critical Care Unit;

> fixed MRI and CT facility.

The hospital is being developed by Spire Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading independent hospital groups. Simon Gordon, interim chief executive Officer, said: “Spire Healthcare has been working closely with Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) for several months on our plans to develop a leading centre for healthcare in Milton Keynes.

“Our recent experience of opening hospitals in other parts of the country shows that these projects bring significant employment and economic benefits to the local community as well as much needed additional capacity to the local healthcare system. As a resident in the area for over 40 years I have seen Milton Keynes grow into an incredibly successful, diverse and vibrant place and I expect our hospital to compliment the excellent services available to the local community.

“We are delighted to be joining the Kents Hill development and I’m sure MKDP will help ensure that this project maximises the benefits for the local community and surrounding area.”

In 2015, Milton Keynes Hospital entered into a partnership with the University of Buckingham to become an NHS University Teaching Hospital and create the UK’s first independent medical school. This has enabled the hospital to meet the growing needs of the local market and to attract, train and retain high quality healthcare professionals.