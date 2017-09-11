Platinum celebration for tots and staff in nursery awards

Children and staff at one of the city’s nurseries are celebrating the news that their nursery has secured the top accolade in the Woodlands Trust Award scheme.

Kiddi Caru’s Caldecotte day nursery has received the platinum award in recognition of its efforts to get the children involved with a range of woodland-themed activities.

Little ones have been enjoying walking to the woodland to find frogs, making woodland noises with wooden sticks in their music sessions, sharing stories about nature, singing woodland songs and even looking after a couple of rabbits.

Nursery manager Lucy Clarke said: “The children have thoroughly enjoyed spending time learning about the outdoors, the woodlands and all the creatures who make woodland their habitats. Everyone has worked phenomenally hard to achieve the highest of the Woodland Trust awards and the platinum certificate now takes pride of place in our reception area.”