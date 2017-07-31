PLAYMOBIL play zone launches at intu Milton Keynes

intu Milton Keynes has opened a free ‘play zone’ featuring toy brand PLAYMOBIL as part of a summer of activity planned for families during the school holidays.

There are a range of PLAYMOBIL toys as well as some larger than life figures to keep children entertained in the dedicated space that will be open by the Customer Information Desk until August 13.

Children will also get the chance to meet members of the PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters team when they patrol the centre on Tuesday, August 8.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “We’ll be bringing a smile to the face of all our younger customers thanks to our partnership with PLAYMOBIL over the next two weeks. It’s just one in a series of activities planned to keep families entertained over the summer holidays.”