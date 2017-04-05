PlayStation and motorbike among items pulled from Milton Keynes canal in spring clean

A PlayStation and a motorbike were among the items cleared from the canal that runs through Milton Keynes.

The team from the Inland Waterways Association were joined by volunteers from Canal & River Trust and The Parks Trust, for the twice-yearly canal clean-up through MK on March 31.

Working northward from Fenny Stratford to Old Wolverton over the two days, walkers cleared the towpath and hedges of litter.

Volunteers working from a “pan” cleared the non-towpath side of the canal.

Submerged rubbish in the centre of the canal was grappled by volunteers working from a “hopper”.

Lucy Scott, campaigns manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Litter and fly-tipping is a major nuisance to the trust, costing over £1 million each year to clear and dispose of.

“Aside from the cost, it causes problems to the environment and wildlife in and around the water.”

Volunteers paused at Mount Farm to clear a long-standing litter hotspot beyond the towpath hedge.

Separate litter-picks by Parks Trust volunteers tackled other hotspots at Stanton Low Park, Joan’s Piece woodland and near the Galleon, Old Wolverton.

Carla Boswell, volunteer co-ordinator for The Parks Trust, added: “It’s been great to partner with the Inland Waterways Association and Canal & River Trust on these clean-up events.

“We’re fortunate in Milton Keynes to be edged by such beautiful canal paths but these do require a clean-up from time to time.

“We’d like to thank our Volunteers and Youth Rangers for giving up their time to help clear the litter. The canals will now be looking their best for the summer months.”

Among the items recovered were bicycles, motorbike, tyres, a Playstation and a computer, a trampoline and a child’s swing.

The usual crop of supermarket trolleys was hauled up too.

At several points, volunteers found that dog-walkers had rightly picked up and bagged their pets’ excrement but, instead of disposing of it properly, had then tied dozens of these bags to the canalside trees.

These were all removed, hopefully discouraging this bizarre habit.

In all, 33 volunteers put in a total of 310 hours over the two days of the clean-up.

IWA Milton Keynes will stage its next Canal Cleanup in autumn 2017.