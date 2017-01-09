Plenty of pet pals at holiday workshops

Over 580 future pet owners are more aware of the importance of caring for their furry friends responsibly, thanks to the seasonal workshops offered by a city store.

Pets at Home in Bletchley is celebrating the news that their free and interactive workshops educated more than 580 youngsters during 2016.

Their year-round seasonal sessions are held during school holidays and are run by Pets at Home colleagues, most of whom are pet owners themselves. They teach children how rewarding pets can be, and how to care for them with the help of a fun-filled selection of activities.

Youngsters are given the opportunity to get hands on with pets and products and each child receives a My Pet Pals themed certificate, colouring sheets and stickers to take home.

Store manager Jamie Phillips said: “It’s been a privilege to meet so many local children and teach them about the importance of responsible pet ownership, whilst keeping them occupied during their school holidays. We’re looking forward to even more junior pet owners or enthusiasts joining us for our free sessions in 2017.”

Workshops at the store focus on teaching children about the five welfare needs of animals – shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment – which are all vital for keeping pets happy and healthy.

To find out more about future My Pet Pals sessions at the store, and book a place, visit www.petsathome.com/workshops