Plummet in number of OAPs going into homes in Milton Keynes

The proportion of elderly people going into costly residential care homes across Milton Keynes has fallen by 44 per cent over the last four years.

Placements for younger people with disabilities have also plummeted, with not a single admission taking place this year.

Nigel Long, lead councillor for adult social care, said the figures reflected the council’s commitment to care for more people in their own homes.

The council will continue to look at community-based options, though it plans to create more provision for specialist dementia cases.

Mr Long said the council had also been striving to find alternatives to residential provision for young disabled people, and hitting the zero admisssion level was a “mega high point”.

However next year’s budget has allocated £780,000 - for just 10 places.