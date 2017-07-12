Police appeal after ‘appalling attack’ and robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a violent robbery in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred on Friday (July 7) between 4.30pm and 5pm, in a small children’s park, situated on Briar Hill in Stacey Bushes.

The victim was cycling on the redway that runs parallel with V5 Great Monks Street and Briar Hill, when a boy cycled at him from behind and caused the victim to almost fall into the bushes.

The victim then approached the boy to ask why he did this. A verbal altercation took place and the victim was struck to the face causing him to fall to the floor.

While he was on the floor five or six boys kicked and punched at his body and head.

He was then struck five to six times to the head with a wooden pole.

The group of boys have then run off, taking the victim’s silver city bike with them.

The first boy was white, slim, aged between 15 and 16-years-old and riding a bike. He was wearing a grey short sleeved top, with grey and white trainers.

The second boy was white, slim, aged between 15 and 16-years-old, with short blonde hair. He was wearing a blue long sleeved jumper, dark bottoms and black Nike trainers with the white tick logo.

The third boy was white, slim, with short blonde hair and aged between 15 and 16-years-old. He was wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and dark bottoms.

The victim attended Milton Keynes University Hospital suffering a cut to his head, a nose bleed and bruising to his ribs and arms.

Investigating officer, detective constable Laura Mason of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: “This was an appalling attack that took place in broad daylight near to a children’s park. The group attacked the victim, who suffers from learning difficulties, in a violent manner using weapons to hit him over the head.

“We are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101. We are particularly keen to locate a female who is thought to have been on the same redway at the time of the offence.”