Police appeal after armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the armed robbery of a pizza outlet in Milton Keynes.

At around 11pm on Sunday (January 8), two offenders entered Domino’s Pizza in The Square, Wolverton.

The offenders, wearing balaclavas and gloves, grabbed two members of staff, aged 25 and 34, and marched them through the outlet towards the rear.

The 25-year-old was frogmarched at knifepoint and sustained a minor cut which did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders took cash before leaving.

The offenders are both of slim-to-medium build, all of their clothing was black, and are around 5ft 10ins.

Investigating officer Luke Grove, said: “This was a distressing ordeal for the pizza outlet staff members and I would urge anyone with any information about the robbery, who believes they may know the identity of the offenders, to contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”