Police appeal after group of teens targeted in Milton Keynes street robbery

A gang of teenagers aged between 17 and 13 years old demanded money from another group of 13-year-olds.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Between 9.15pm and 9.20pm, the three 13 year-old boys were stood outside KFC next to Stadium MK on Stadium Way East, when three teenage males approached them and told them they needed to talk to them.

The victims followed, and the offenders then demanded money from the teenagers in a ‘threatening manner’.

One of the victims handed over some cash, and another offender then lifted up his coat and showed an item, believed to be a black handle.

Another of the victims then handed over money, and the offenders walked off.

All of the offenders are described as black teenage males.

One was believed to be around 16-17 years old, around 5ft 7ins, with ‘a grown up face and big eyes’.

He had black hair, which was short around the back and side, and slightly longer and flat on the top.

He was wearing a blue ‘puffa-type’ jacket and dark blue jeans.

The two other offenders and believed to be around 13 or 14 years old. One of them was described as wearing a grey jumper with the hood up.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence.

If you have any information, please call Detective Constable Edward Blackburn from Milton Keynes Local Area CID on 101, quoting reference 43170122896.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170122896’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.