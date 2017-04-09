Police appeal after man exposes himself to young girls in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information after a chubby middle-aged man exposed himself to two young girls playing in the sun on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2.30pm yesterday (Saturday, April 8) two girls aged 12 and 13, were playing in a park near Butterfield Close, Woolstone, when they noticed a man looking at them as he cycled past.

A family entered the park and the man left.

Shortly after the family left the park, the man returned and approached the girls before exposing himself and committing an inappropriate act. The girls called police and the man cycled away in the direction of Springfield near the canal.

The offender is white, in his late forties to early fifties, approximately 5ft 10ins, chubby with grey balding hair.

He had a round face and was wearing baggy light blue jeans, a plain white t-shirt and a blue jacket.

He was riding a blue and white mountain bike.

Investigating officer PC Joseph Wiffen said: “Officers are investigating and have been carrying out patrols in the area to identify and locate the offender.

“The exposure happened near a residential estate on a sunny day and there may have been people in the area who witnessed what happened or who saw someone acting suspiciously. I am keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.

“A family had been to the park shortly before the man and may have seen the offender so I would urge that group to come forward and speak to police.

“While there was no physical contact by the man towards the girls, this has understandably left them upset and concerned.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170102457’,