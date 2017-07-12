Police appeal after man is stabbed during assault in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Wolverton.

It happened on Sunday (July 8) at the junction of Church Street and Anson Road, at about 10.55pm.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was walking when he was approached by two men who demanded money.

When the victim said he had none, one of the men threatened the victim with a knife, and the men then tried to grab his bag.

The victim resisted and sustained six stab wounds.

The offenders stole the victim’s wallet and ran down an alleyway parallel to Church Street, near to Wyvern School.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his abdomen, thigh and calf. He also sustained an eye injury, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The offenders are both black men, believed to be in their late teens or early twenties.

One of them was wearing a black zip up hooded top with a white zip and white drawstrings.

Before the incident occurred they were seen outside Agora, opposite the Queen Victoria pub, and it is believed that they followed the victim as he walked along Church Street.

Investigating officer detective constable Jacqueline Baverstock said: “The victim of this incident has sustained serious injuries, and we are working to locate these offenders.

“Even though this incident happened late at night, there were some people in the area of the Agora when the two offenders were there.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference ‘43170201280’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.