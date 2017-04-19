Police appeal after man mugged in Milton Keynes

A man walking along a redway in Fishermead was mugged last Tuesday.

The victim was on the underpass at Shackleton Place towards South Row when two men have approached him, speaking to each other in Somalian.

They walked either side of the victim, one man kicked the victim’s arm causing him to drop his mobile phone.

The second offender then picked up the phone and ran out of Redway into Oldbrook.

The incident happened on April 11 at about 1pm

The first offender, who kicked the victim, is a black man, in his early twenties, 5ft 10ins, slim with dark wavy hair. He was wearing a black waist length smart jacket, dark blue jeans and dark trainers.

The second offender, who took the mobile phone, is a black man, in his early twenties, slim and approximately 6ft. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a denim jacket.

Investigating officer Laura Mason said: “This incident happened in daylight hours during the Easter holidays.

“The area is a busy pathway leading to Central Milton Keynes from Oldbrook and other persons are likely to have been in the area at the time of the offence.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the men should get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101.”