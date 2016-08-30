Police appeal after robbery at sports pavilion in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a sports pavilion was robbed in Milton Keynes.

At around 10pm on Thursday night, two men wearing dark clothing entered Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion, in Holborn Crescent, Tattenhoe.

One brandished what appeared to be a gun and made demands for cash. Money was then handed over and the men left.

The first offender is between 5ft 10ins and 6ft, of medium to large build, has broad shoulders, and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing all black clothing with a black shiny hood, which was possibly sportswear, a black fleece-style top with long sleeves and a separate hood, black shiny tracksuit trousers. He wore gloves which were similar to cycling gloves with black grips on them.

Both offenders were believed to be wearing balaclavas.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the offenders from the description provided, or who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the robbery, to come forward and speak to police,” said Detective Constable Serena Bellis.

“They could provide a key piece of information for the investigation so I would urge anyone who knows anything, however seemingly insignificant, to speak to us on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.