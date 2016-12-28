Police appeal after robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place last Tuesday (December 20) at about 11.30pm in the park area in Shenley Church End.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, had arranged to meet a friend in the park.

While he was waiting, he was approached by two men who were carrying baseball bats, and was assaulted by them.

The men took the victim’s phone, watch and gloves. He sustained a fractured leg, arm and ribs as a result of the incident.

The offenders are both white men aged in their 20s.

One was wearing a black and blue hooded top, and the other was wearing a balaclava and brown trousers.

Both had the hoods of their tops over their heads.

“This incident has left the victim with serious injuries, for which he is receiving hospital treatment,” said a police spokesman.

“I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who has any information, or who witnessed this incident, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.