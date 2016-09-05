Police appeal after sexual assault in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Milton Keynes last Tuesday.

At around 1.10pm a 46-year-old woman was on the redway directly behind Airkix in the Xscape building in Milton Keynes when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

A cyclist stopped to help the victim and the offender ran towards the redway.

The offender is a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with short blonde hair.

He was wearing three quarter length trousers, a black short sleeved t-shirt and a black rucksack with a yellow symbol on it.

“We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the description of the offender or who was in the vicinity around the time of the assault,” said investigating officer Selena Nolan, “We would especially like to speak to the cyclist.”

If you have any information call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.