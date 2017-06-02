Police appeal after teen hospitalised in Milton Keynes mugging

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Fishermead.

At around 10.30pm on 24 May 2017, the victim, a man in late teens, was walking along Pencarrow Place, with his girlfriend a short distance in front of him.

The victim was called out to by three men, he approached them and at this point he was robbed.

The victim received a minor injury and was treated at John Radcliffe Hospital and later discharged.

The offenders made off with some headphones, cash and other items including a new pair of women’s trainers.

The victim managed to run away to the Xscape building where he asked a member of the public for help.

He also approached a man and a woman stood together and tried to speak with them before they walked off.

The offenders are described as three black males, aged in their late teens. One of them had hair with curls sticking upwards from his head, he was skinny and short and was wearing a white top. Another of the males was wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katrina Walmsley, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery.

“We would particularly like to speak to the people who the victim approached outside Xscape for assistance as they might have witness information that could assist our investigation.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170151098’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.