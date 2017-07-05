Police appeal after woman sustains serious injuries in Milton Keynes collision

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 1.20pm at the junction of Marlborough Street and Childs Way.

A blue Toyota Aygo was in collision with a tree and the driver, a 53-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital for treatment, where she remains.

Investigating officer PC Richard Hinds said: “This incident has resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries and I would like to hear from anyone who has any details relating to it.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘793 2/7’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.