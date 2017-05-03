Police appeal following linked burglaries in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following two linked burglaries in Milton Keynes.

Both offences occurred yesterday (May 2) on the same estate in Tattenhoe, between around 2am and 7am.

In both cases, the burglaries occurred while the victims were asleep upstairs.

One of the burglaries occurred at a house in Winfold Lane, when two iPads (serial numbers DMPJ45WDVGG and DMPOF2ARFKII) and a purse were stolen.

The other burglary occurred at a house in Sharkham Court, when a Samsung mobile phone and handbag containing a Radley brand purse were stolen.

In both cases, access to the houses was gained via the rear gardens and then through an insecure rear door.

Investigating officer DC Samantha Reynolds said: “These two burglaries occurred overnight on the same estate and we believe they were committed by the same offender or offenders.

“We appeal to anyone that may have information about these burglaries, and in particular anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale, to come forward and speak to police or Crimestoppers.

“Although this type of burglary are rare, this is a timely reminder to ensure that all of your doors and windows are locked with the keys removed from the locks overnight, and that your valuables are kept out of sight away from the windows.”

For more crime prevention information on keeping your home secure, visit the Thames Valley Police website.