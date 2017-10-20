Police appeal following series of arsons in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following five arson incidents on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley.

The incidents are as follows:

On Sunday (October 15) at 7.23pm leaves were reported to be on fire in Serpentine Court.

On Monday (October 16) at 6pm bushes were reported to be on fire opposite shops in Serpentine Court.

At 6.05pm on Monday a further report took place of a tree being alight in Garrowmore Grove.

Emergency services responded to another call at 7.23pm on Monday in which a mattress was found on fire near play equipment in Windermere Drive.

On Tuesday (October 17) at 8.20pm Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to a fire underneath the children’s climbing frame in Windermere Drive which caused heat and smoke damage to the paintwork.

No one was injured in connection with the incidents.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Michael Morland, said: “Police Community Support officers have spoken to local residents and hand delivered an appeal letter to nearby houses in an attempt to locate witnesses to these arsons. The incidents are believed to be linked as they have all taken place within the space of 48 hours.

“We need the public’s help and I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with us as it assists our investigations. Additional patrols are also taking place in and around the estate during the evenings to help to identify any suspicious activity.

“I would like to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information about these incidents to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.

“An officer from the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team South will then make contact with you. In an emergency, when a crime is in progress or there is an immediate threat to life, please dial 999.

“This type of behaviour can have serious consequences. Thankfully, no widespread damage occurred and there was no risk to life on these occasions.”

Station commander Keith Williams, from Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate outdoor fires put emergency service resources under unnecessary pressure.

“If we are dealing with a bin fire somewhere and a house fire comes in, with a report of people inside, we can’t be in two places at once.

“Fires started outdoors can potentially spread to nearby buildings where they can go on to injure or even kill people.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘URN 1480 17/10’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.