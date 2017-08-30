Police appeal for help to find man missing from Milton Keynes

Police are appealing to the public to help locate a missing man from Milton Keynes.

Adrian Tector, 36, was last seen in Milton Keynes city centre at around 9pm on Monday night.

Adrian is of a slim/medium build, around 5’ 10”, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He may have hearing difficulties.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded-top which had a large ‘S’ on the front, black shorts and black plimsole shoes.

Adrian is believed to be driving a bronze-coloured Honda HR-V, which has a registration plate ending in GEJ. The vehicle is believed to have been in Buckingham at around 10pm on Monday night.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Adrian’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description to not approach him but to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting URN 1709 of 28/08. In an emergency call 999.