Police appeal for help to find man missing from Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from Milton Keynes.

Thirty-two year old Oliver Bull was last seen in the Stacey Bushes area of Milton Keynes at around 9pm on Wednesday (October 18).

Oliver is white, 6ft 4ins, of large build, has short brown hair, stubble and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Lumberjack-style chequered jacket, a black t-shirt, baggy dark blue denim jeans with rips over the knees and high black chunky boots.

Oliver has links to Milton Keynes but it is believed he may have travelled to the Camden area of London by train.

Investigating officer sergeant Gemma Robinson said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Oliver since he went missing. We are concerned for his welfare so need to trace him as soon as possible.

“Oliver if you see this appeal please contact police so that we can check you are OK.”

Anyone with any information about Oliver’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 468 19/10.