Police appeal for help to trace wanted man in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.

Fitzroy St Louis, aged 42, is wanted in connection with a serious of threats made towards a victim in Woburn Sands on July 16.

St Louis is black, about 5ft 7ins tall, of a proportionate build, has black hair styled in dreadlocks and usually has a beard.

He is known to frequent various estates in the Milton Keynes area.

Investigating officer, sergeant Nigel Jordan said: “If anyone sees St Louis, they should not approach him but instead call Thames Valley Police 101 or 999.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts.

“We are working to locate St Louis, and I am appealing to anyone who can help us to come forward with details.”