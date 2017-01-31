Police appeal for information after dog bite incident in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following an incident in which a woman was bitten by a dog in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.40pm on Thursday (January 26), the victim was in the play park to the rear of Nene Close, Newport Pagnell, when she was bitten by a large black dog with a red flashing light collar, possibly a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and sustained a bruise to her left bicep.

Officers are trying to trace the identity of a man and woman who were walking the dog. After the incident, the man and woman left the scene together. He is white, around 40-years-old, around 6ft 2ins, of large build, with short hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing a blue anorak with a navy hood and blue jeans.

The woman, who was with the man walking the dog, is white, around 40-years-old, around 5ft 4ins, of medium build, with brown coloured, bob-style hair. She was wearing a long, black padded jacket which came down to her knees.

“This was a nasty incident which potentially could have been even worse for the victim. Anyone with information as to the identity of the man and the woman who left the scene with the dog can contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101,” investigating officer PC Matthew Waters said.