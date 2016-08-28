Police appeal for missing Milton Keynes teen

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing girl from Milton Keynes.

Hayam Fahmi, 15, was reported missing from her home in Haversham at around 2.15pm yesterday (August 27).

She is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins, slim build, with long straight black hair, brown eyes and speaks with a London accent.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.

She is known to frequent Wolverton and Bletchley, but she may have travelled to Northampton.

Investigating Officer Matt Darnell, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Hayam and we would ask anyone who has seen a girl matching her description to get in touch.

“We would also appeal to Hayam that if she sees this appeal to please call us, we want to check that you are safe and well.”

Call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference quoting 900 of August 27 2016.