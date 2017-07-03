Police appeal for wanted man with connections with Milton Keynes

Police in Hertfordshire are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

Nigel Jones, who is 38 years old and from Welwyn Garden City, is wanted on recall to prison in connection with burglary offences.

He has connections with Milton Keynes.

Anyone who sees Nigel, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary immediately via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org