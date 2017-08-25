Police appeal for witnesses following racially aggravated ABH in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following an incident of racially aggravated ABH in Milton Keynes.

Between 7.15pm and 7.25pm on Wednesday (August 23), a 26-year-old woman was walking along Avebury Boulevard near the University of Bedford building, when a man approached her whilst riding on a BMX.

He then made racially abusive comments to her.

The victim walked away and the suspect then followed and cycled at her at speed. He knocked her over and cycled over her, and then hit her to the back of the head when she started to get up. The offender then cycled away.

The victim sustained a lump to the back of her head, and injuries to her elbow and knees. She did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, in his early twenties, slim, with light blue eyes and brown short straight hair, with stubble on his face. He was wearing a cap and a red zip-up top which had white stripes on the arms. It’s believed he was riding a black BMX bike.

Investigating officer, PC Rebecca Wade from Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a serious racially aggravated assault which left the victim physically injured and understandably shaken.

“We have now launched an investigation and I would urge anyone who witnessed the offence or a cyclist matching this description to please come forward to help with enquiries.”

If you have any information relating to this case call 101 quoting reference ‘43170251177’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.