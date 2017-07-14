Police appeal to find man missing from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is making an appeal for information to find a missing man from Milton Keynes.

Steven Mcgloughlin, aged 41, was last seen in Wavendon Gate in Milton Keynes at about 6am on Tuesday (July 11).

Steven is of large build and bald. When he was last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black gilet and grey trainers.

Investigating officer, inspector Carl Goodman said: “Steven may have travelled to London so we would ask anyone travelling on public transport to please look out for Steven and if you see him contact the police immediately.

“We believe that Steven may have travelled to Kilburn, Harrow and Kingston upon Thames so we would ask members of the public to be particularly vigilant in those areas.

“Steven, if you are reading this appeal please contact police so we know you are safe and well.

“Anyone with any information about Steven’s whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference 577 (11/7).”