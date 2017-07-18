Police appeal to find woman missing from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman from Milton Keynes.

Sharon Nolan, aged 46, was last seen at Milton Keynes Council offices in Central Milton Keynes at midday today (Tuesday).

Sharon is white, 5ft 4ins, slim and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white mesh transparent top, a large cross necklace, black jeans, and was carrying a dark brown handbag which has sequins on.

Police Constable Jamie Crichton, from Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Sharon or who recognises someone matching her description. We believe she may still be in Milton Keynes, possibly towards the north in Newport Pagnell or the surrounding rural area.

“We are concerned for Sharon’s welfare as she may require medical attention. Please contact police immediately if you see her.”

Anyone with any information about Sharon’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 660 18/7.