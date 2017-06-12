Police appeal to trace woman missing from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to trace a missing woman from Milton Keynes.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, was last seen in Helford Place at about 10.20pm on Wednesday night (June 7).

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair, and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

“Sherena’s family and the police are becoming increasingly worried for her welfare,” said investigating officer, sergeant Andy Paulden.

“Sherena is from Milton Keynes but may well have left the area, possibly by public transport, so we would ask anyone who thinks they see someone matching Sherena’s description to contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference 410 (8/6).

“Sherena, if you are reading this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to call 101 quoting reference ‘410 (8/6)’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.