Police ask for public’s help to trace missing 11 year old girl from Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing girl from Bletchley.

Princess Masuta, aged 11, was last seen at around 11am today (Monday August 28th) near St Andrew’s Church in Buckingham Road, Bletchley.

Princess Masuta

Princess is black, 4ft 5ins, and has short black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey jeans with black socks and plimsolls which have white soles. She also was wearing a green, yellow, black and white coloured scarf over her hair and was carrying a fluorescent blue rucksack.

Investigating officer Inspector Andy Jones, from Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone with any information about Princess’ whereabouts as we are concerned due to her age and she the fact she has been missing for a number of hours.

“Anyone who has any details about where Princess may be should contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 453 28/8.