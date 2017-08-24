Police chief rules out taking on fire service in Milton Keynes

Local fire services will NOT be taken over by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

A new act of parliament introduced at the start of this year allowed for changes in the governance of fire and rescue services and enabled Police and Crime Commissioners, where a local case is made, to take on responsibility for them.

But Anthony Stansfeld, the PCC for Thames Valley, has ruled out such a move.

He said: “Following a meeting between myself, the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and representatives from the fire and rescue authorities we have agreed that we will not be actively pursuing any governance changes in the foreseeable future.

“I recognise that the three Thames Valley fire and rescue services have already achieved a high level of operational collaboration, not only between themselves and other public sector partners but with Thames Valley Police as well.

“This collaboration can be seen in the many combined Police and Fire Service joint hubs that have been set up in several towns within the Thames Valley.

“We will, of course, continue to work closely together and seek to explore and develop more collaboration options between the police and fire services to deliver operational and financial benefits to the public.”

Councillor Roger Reed, Chairman of Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire Authority, said: “Collaborating with all of our partners in order to provide better safety services for the communities within the Thames Valley is at the top of our agenda. We will continue to engage fully in supporting and driving the provision of integrated services.”