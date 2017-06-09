Police deny intu Milton Keynes incident was terrorism related

Thames Valley Police denied an incident at intu earlier today was a terrorist incident.

Armed police 'jumped' on two men who were reportedly carrying knives through the shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

Police have confirmed that two men were detained and taken into police custody for possessing blades.

A man rang the Citizen earlier this afternoon and said: "I was in the shopping centre with my six month old son, I noticed some men who had big black bags.

"Armed police came out of no where and jumped on them."

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police confirmed: "Officers were called at about 1.35pm following reports that two men had been seen in possession of blades.

"Officers attended the scene and located the men, who were both arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

"The incident was not terrorism related."